Hillsborough Residents with roof damage can apply for ‘Operation Blue Roof’

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough residents with roof damage due to Hurricane Irma can sign up to have free temporary coverings installed through Operation Blue Roof, the county announced.

Operation Blue Roof is a mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Operation for FEMA that provides reinforced blue tarps to protect roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs, free of charge.

To apply, Hillsborough County residents should sign up at the Seffner-Mango Branch Library, 410 N. Kingsway Road, in Seffner between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on September 18-22.

Vacation rental properties are not eligible. The program is only for primary residences or permanently occupied rental properties with less than 50 percent structural damage. Roofs that are flat or made of metal or clay, slate or asbestos tile do not qualify.

Residents participating in the program should:

Remove all storm debris.

Grant permission for for the Corps of Engineers and its agents to go onto individual properties to install the temporary roof.

Look out for solicitations. Blue Roof representatives never solicit participation, nor will they ask for Social Security or bank account numbers.

Representatives may call to clarify information or location, but they will not ask for sensitive information.

Be sure to keep your pets inside so workers can safely access the roof.