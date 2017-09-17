Hernando Co. shelter closes due to low demand

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Enrichment Center in Brooksville, which was a shelter used to host Withlacoochee evacuees was closed due to low demand, Hernando County Emergency Management said.
According to officials, only two people checked into the shelter, which is located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., and have since found shelter elsewhere.
The county plans to re-evaluate the need for sheltering on Monday.
For the latest local conditions and news alert, visit http://www.HernandoCounty.us/em
