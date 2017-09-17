Headlines: TS Maria expected to become hurricane; US tourists attacked; Bucs host Bears at home

TODAY’S WEATHER
A stretch of drier air begins today. See your full forecast here.
TODAY’S NEWS HEADLINES
- Tropical Storm Maria strengthening, expected to become hurricane later Sunday
- Local organization helping pets left behind in Tampa Bay during Hurricane Irma
- Police investigating fatal crash in Pinellas Park
- Voluntary evacuation orders continue along Withlacoochee River
- Boy killed in Florida mobile home fire didn’t have power
- Official: 4 US tourists attacked with acid in Marseille
- US coastal growth continues despite lessons of past storms
- VIDEO: Fair worker falls from malfunctioning Ferris wheel while making repairs
- Trump, South Korean leader discuss North Korea, ‘Rocket Man’
TODAY’S SPORTS HEADLINES
- Bucs host Chicago Bears Sunday at for season opener at Raymond James Stadium
- Porcello sharp, Betts homers to lift Red Sox over Rays 3-1
