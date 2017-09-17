Duke Energy changes customer service system

(WESH) – Duke Energy says it has changed its system so consumers can reach customer service more quickly.

The energy company is asking people to call 800-228-8485 to get the immediate option to speak with a customer service representative.

A representative for Duke Energy said the utility company apologized for any issues experienced in customer service and appreciate the patience of its customers.

If customers would like to view a county-by-county outage map, they can visit news.duke-energy.com/irma.

Customers can also use the site to report an outage.

