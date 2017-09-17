LIVE UPDATES: Bucs receive opening kickoff against Bears

TAMPA (WFLA) — Sunday is game day for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who will kick off their season at home against the Chicago Bears.

Mike Evans gets a first down with his first catch of the year.

—–

The Bucs have received the opening kickoff.

The Bucs were supposed to open their season on the road last week against the Miami Dolphins, but the game was pushed back due to Hurricane Irma.

The Bucs will be honoring first responders who helped during Hurricane Irma and rallying to support hurricane relief at the game on Sunday.

Our thoughts are with those affected by Hurricane Irma. We will regroup, we will rebuild, we are #ONEFLORIDA.@Jaguars @MiamiDolphins pic.twitter.com/59L7YQ1Y0P — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) September 17, 2017

The Bucs organization donated tickets to Sunday’s game to first responders from around the Tampa Bay area and surrounding counties. The team is also encouraging fans to text REDCROSS to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Relief.

Earlier this week, the Glazer family, who own the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, committed $1 million to the American Red Cross to support relief efforts in response to Irma.

Sunday’s game marks the third season straight that the Buccaneers have hosted the Bears. Last season, the Bucs defeated the Bears 36-10.

Who's expecting Mike Evans to have a big day?! pic.twitter.com/q8UlpcjJ5q — Annie Sabo (@WFLAAnnie) September 17, 2017