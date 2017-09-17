Boy killed in Florida mobile home fire didn’t have power

By Published:
File photo

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (AP) — A neighbor says a candle may have started a mobile home fire that claimed the life of a 10-year-old boy whose family has been without power since Hurricane Irma.

Dee Cole tried to help the children out of their central Florida mobile home during Thursday’s fire. She said one of the children told her a long candle bent and set fire to the drapes.

Ten-year-old Matthew Aaron Nicklin died and his 1-year-old brother is in stable condition. Two other children and two adults in the family were not injured.

A Marion County Fire Rescue spokesman said the baby was unresponsive when rescuers first arrived, but became more responsive after CPR.

The spokesman said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

On Friday, Cole told The Ocala Star-Banner that the uninjured brothers came to thank her for helping rescue them.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s