Where Hurricane Irma victims can find food and water in the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Several counties and communities in the Tampa Bay area are lending a helping hand to victims of Hurricane Irma by providing food and water.

Hillsborough County:

The county has three points of distribution set up for residents to get water, nonperishable food and meals that can be made quickly. They will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Al Lopez Park — 4810 N. Himes Avenue in Tampa

— 4810 N. Himes Avenue in Tampa Church of God Wimauma Convention Center — 5408 State Road 674 in Wimauma

— 5408 State Road 674 in Wimauma University of South Florida Lot 18 T — USF Sycamore Drive at USF Elm Drive

Pinellas County:

Several cooling station locations have been opened throughout the county for people without power to sit and cool off.

Polk County:

Several points of distribution have been set up throughout the county. Residents can get two cases of water and one case of “Meal Ready-to-Eat” per visit.

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Davenport: Market Square Park – 17/92 & Market Street

Market Square Park – 17/92 & Market Street Dundee: Community Center – 603 Lake Marie Drive

Community Center – 603 Lake Marie Drive Fort Meade: Fort Meade Park – 1205 NE Ninth Street

Fort Meade Park – 1205 NE Ninth Street Frostproof: First Baptist Church – 96 West B. Street

First Baptist Church – 96 West B. Street Haines City: Lake Eva Aquatic Center – 220 Third Street South

Lake Eva Aquatic Center – 220 Third Street South Lakeland: Victory Church – 1401 Griffin Road

Victory Church – 1401 Griffin Road Lake Wales: 1750 Longleaf Boulevard

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Mulberry: Civic Center – 901 NE Fifth Street

Civic Center – 901 NE Fifth Street Poinciana: Community Center – 395 S. Marigold

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

Polk City: 124 E Palmetto Lane

Sarasota County:

Sarasota County has set up comfort stations where people can recharge in an air-conditioned location with water and cell phone charging.

Community Presbyterian Church – 4015 S. McCall Road in Englewood (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16)

– 4015 S. McCall Road in Englewood (9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 16) George Mullen Center – 1602 Kramer Way in North Port (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 16-17)

– 1602 Kramer Way in North Port (8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 16-17) SCAT Bus – Englewood Road and Whispering Pines intersection in Englewood (11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sept. 16-17)

– Englewood Road and Whispering Pines intersection in Englewood (11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Sept. 16-17) Longboat Key Town Hall – 501 Bay Isles Road (9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 16-22)

– 501 Bay Isles Road (9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 16-22) Unity of Sarasota – 3023 Proctor Road (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 – 21)

– 3023 Proctor Road (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 – 21) Church of the Palms – 3224 Bee Ridge Road (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18-22)

– 3224 Bee Ridge Road (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18-22) Grace United Methodist Church – 400 Field Avenue E (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18-22)

– 400 Field Avenue E (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 18-22) Englewood Chamber of Commerce – 601 S. Indiana Avenue (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 18-22)

Winn-Dixie:

Winn-Dixie is handing out free water and ice at three locations this weekend.

2139 34th North in St. Petersburg (Saturday at 11 a.m.)

(Saturday at 11 a.m.) 805 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa (Saturday at 10 a.m.)

(Saturday at 10 a.m.) 9535 E. Fowler Ave., Thonotosassa (Saturday at 10 a.m.)

