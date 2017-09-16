Tropical Storm Lee develops in Atlantic

(WFLA) — A tropical depression in the Atlantic has strengthened to form Tropical Storm Lee.

The National Hurricane Center put out the advisory about the tropical storm at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Maximum sustained winds are 40 mph. The NHC says little change in strength is expected in the next 48 hours.

The storm is about 655 miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, and is moving west at about 12 mph.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Storm Team 8 meteorologists are also tracking potential Tropical Cyclone 15, which could soon become Maria.

