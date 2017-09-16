Tampa Bay area charity looking for donations to send to Florida Keys

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area charity organization is looking for donations to send supplies to the Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma.

The Pinson Foundation, also known as Farming for Prosperity, has five to 12 flights rolling daily from the Lakeland Airport to the Summerland Key Cove Private Airport. The foundation says it needs more food and supplies to send to the victims.

Donation deliveries past security are allowed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are looking for water, gas, nonperishable foods, personal hygiene items and dog food.

You can learn more about donating on the Pinson Foundation Facebook page.