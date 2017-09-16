Tampa Bay area charity looking for donations to send to Florida Keys

By Published:

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay area charity organization is looking for donations to send supplies to the Florida Keys following Hurricane Irma.

The Pinson Foundation, also known as Farming for Prosperity, has five to 12 flights rolling daily from the Lakeland Airport to the Summerland Key Cove Private Airport. The foundation says it needs more food and supplies to send to the victims.

Donation deliveries past security are allowed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They are looking for water, gas, nonperishable foods, personal hygiene items and dog food.

You can learn more about donating on the Pinson Foundation Facebook page.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s