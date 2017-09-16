Red Sox beat Rays with 7 runs in 15th

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Xander Bogaerts had two hits in the Boston’s seven-run 15th inning Friday night and the Red Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 13-6 in a game that lasted 6 hours and 5 minutes.

Austin Pruitt (7-5) walked Jackie Bradley Jr. to lead off the top of the 15th. Bogaerts followed with a single. Dustin Pedroia hit a ground ball that was misplayed by second baseman Brad Miller, allowing Bradley to score the lead run.

Andrew Benintendi, Mitch Moreland, Deven Marraro and Bogaerts drove in extra runs for the Red Sox, who maintained their three-game lead over the New York Yankees in the AL East.

Bogaerts reached base five straight times.

Brandon Workman (1-1) got the win. Blaine Boyer, the 21st pitcher to appear in the game, pitched the 15th for Boston.

Nine Red Sox pitchers set a club record with 24 strikeouts.