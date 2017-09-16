Power outages remain in Tampa Bay area following Hurricane Irma

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Irma left more than 1 million people in our area without power last weekend.
Since then, crews have been working around the clock to restore electric. Here are the latest power outage numbers:
TECO: 18,482 customers without power
As of Saturday morning, TECO says it has restored service to 95 percent of the 425,000 customers who lost power during Irma.
The company expects all customers to be back in service by the end of the day Sunday.
Duke Energy: 159,838 customers without power
- Citrus: 4,712
- Hardee: 374
- Hernando: 1,161
- Highlands: 36,265
- Hillsborough: 3
- Pasco: 5,600
- Pinellas: 21,637
- Polk: 9,278
Duke has restored power to nearly 1.2 million customers, according to its website. Less than 160,000 outages remain.
Updated power restoration times:
- End of day Saturday: Pinellas and Pasco Counties
- End of day Sunday: Citrus, Hernando and Polk Counties
- End of day Tuesday: Hardee and Highlands Counties
FPL: 766,590 customers without power
- Highlands: 90
- De Soto: 4,220
- Manatee: 25,920
- Sarasota: 45,550
Lakeland Electric: 8,537 customers without power
Withlacoochee River Electric: 6,498 customers without power
- Citrus: 1,719
- Hernando: 1,961
- Pasco: 2,596
- Polk: 19
Peace River Electric Cooperative: 1,950 customers without power
- De Soto: 167
- Hardee: 689
- Highlands: 13
- Hillsborough: 4
- Manatee: 151
- Polk: 788
- Sarasota: 4
Numbers to call to report a power outage:
- Duke – 1-800-228-8485
- TECO – 1-877-588-1010
- FPL – 1-800-4-OUTAGE
- Lakeland Electric – 1-863-834-4248
- Withlacoochee River Electric – 352-567-5133
- Peace River Electric Cooperative – 1-800-282-3824