Power outages remain in Tampa Bay area following Hurricane Irma

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Irma left more than 1 million people in our area without power last weekend.

Since then, crews have been working around the clock to restore electric. Here are the latest power outage numbers:

TECO: 18,482 customers without power

As of Saturday morning, TECO says it has restored service to 95 percent of the 425,000 customers who lost power during Irma.

The company expects all customers to be back in service by the end of the day Sunday.

Duke Energy: 159,838 customers without power

Citrus: 4,712

4,712 Hardee: 374

374 Hernando: 1,161

1,161 Highlands: 36,265

36,265 Hillsborough: 3

3 Pasco: 5,600

5,600 Pinellas: 21,637

21,637 Polk: 9,278

Duke has restored power to nearly 1.2 million customers, according to its website. Less than 160,000 outages remain.

Updated power restoration times:

End of day Saturday: Pinellas and Pasco Counties

End of day Sunday: Citrus, Hernando and Polk Counties

End of day Tuesday: Hardee and Highlands Counties

FPL: 766,590 customers without power

Highlands: 90

90 De Soto: 4,220

4,220 Manatee: 25,920

25,920 Sarasota: 45,550

Lakeland Electric: 8,537 customers without power

Withlacoochee River Electric: 6,498 customers without power

Citrus: 1,719

1,719 Hernando: 1,961

1,961 Pasco: 2,596

2,596 Polk: 19

Peace River Electric Cooperative: 1,950 customers without power

De Soto: 167

167 Hardee: 689

689 Highlands: 13

13 Hillsborough: 4

4 Manatee: 151

151 Polk: 788

788 Sarasota: 4

Numbers to call to report a power outage:

Duke – 1-800-228-8485

TECO – 1-877-588-1010

FPL – 1-800-4-OUTAGE

Lakeland Electric – 1-863-834-4248

Withlacoochee River Electric – 352-567-5133

Peace River Electric Cooperative – 1-800-282-3824