Hernando officials urging evacuations near Withlacoochee River

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies, firefighters and FWC officers are going door-to-door Saturday morning in Hernando County to urge people living in flood-prone areas to evacuate.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says people in Talisman Estates, Riverdale and other areas of concern along the Withlacoochee River are affected.

Those areas, which are already prone to flooding, are expected to see record-high flood levels from the river.

Deputies say flood levels at Trilby are expected to reach 17 feet by Monday night and possibly higher later in the week.

Flood levels at Croom are expected to go up to 10.8 feet by Monday morning and exceed later in the week.

The teams going door-to-door will help residents evacuate if needed.

