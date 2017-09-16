Headlines: Tropical Storm Lee forms; Power outage updates; Evacuations urged near Withlacoochee

TODAY’S WEATHER
It will be partly cloudy Saturday with a 20 percent chance of afternoon storms. See your full forecast here.
- Tropical Storm Lee develops in Atlantic
- Power outages remain in Tampa Bay area following Hurricane Irma
- Target 8: Duke Energy billing shocks power customers
- Endangered man missing from Human Development Center in Seffner
- Hernando officials urging evacuations near Withlacoochee River
- Where Hurricane Irma victims can find food and water in the Tampa Bay area
- Broward County nursing home tragedy unfolded days after Irma’s initial hit
- Group rescues 6 manatees from pond after Irma flooding
- UK police make ‘significant’ arrest in London subway blast
- No. 22 USF starts slowly before rolling over Illinois 47-23
- Red Sox beat Rays with 7 runs in 15th
- Bucs host Chicago Bears Sunday at for season opener at Raymond James Stadium
