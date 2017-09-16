Gov. Scott orders nursing homes, assisted living facilities to have generators, fuel

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WESH) —Gov. Rick Scott ordered all assisted-living facilities and nursing homes to get a generator and fuel.

Rick said on Saturday that he was outraged over the death of eight people in a Hollywood rehab center that lost power.

Rick said assisted-living and nursing facilities now must follow the same rules as hospitals.

The state reported 145 assisted-living facilities and 30 nursing homes are still using generators for power.

