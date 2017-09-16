Gov. Scott meets with local officials in Highlands County after Hurricane Irma

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Governor Rick Scott visited Highlands County on Saturday to meet with local emergency management officials and county leaders and discuss relief efforts after Hurricane Irma.

There he listened to their concerns about FEMA assistance and the extensive agriculture damage the area has seen. He also promised to remain in constant communication with the officials

Highlands County was one of the hardest hit counties in the Tampa Bay area. Nearly 61 percent of residents remain without power. The Board of County Commissioners extended the emergency declaration for another week and waived landfill tipping fees for yard debris until Tuesday, September 19.

A curfew is in still place for residents from midnight to 7 a.m.

Schools will be closed this coming Monday, September 18 and Tuesday, September 19.

