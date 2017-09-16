First responders helping flood victims in Pasco County

By Published:

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews of first responders are helping residents at a Pasco County RV Park who are being impacted by flooding.

The Withlacoochee River RV Park on State Road 575 in Dade City is being hit with flooding from the nearby Withlacoochee River.

Pasco officials say the National Weather Service gauge at Trilby shows the river at 16.3 feet. Major flood stage is 16.5 feet. The river is expected to continue rising throughout the next week and eventually reach 17.6 feet.

People who live in the area are being asked to monitor the river levels and seek safety if they feel threatened.

