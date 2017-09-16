Endangered man missing from Human Development Center in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff’s deputies in Hillsborough County are searching for a 21-year-old missing and endangered man out of Seffner.

Judan Luis left the Human Development Center on Stark Road in Seffner early Saturday morning and has not returned. He was last seen at 2:30 a.m.

Deputies say Luis has the mental capacity of a 10-year-old and does not have his medication with him.

Investigators believe he may be wearing a red Buccaneers jersey, faded blue jeans and brown cowboy boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call (813) 247-8200.