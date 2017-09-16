Dog that disappeared in Florida in 2016 is found in New York

FREEPORT, N.Y. (AP) – A dog that disappeared in Florida in February 2016 has been found in New York.

Newsday says a woman found the stray, a German shepherd mix, and brought it to a Long Island rescue group called Bobbi and The Strays on Tuesday.

The dog’s microchip was traced to West Palm Beach, Florida.

A dog that went missing in Florida turned up in New York more than a year later. @chrisregnault reports: https://t.co/2NoxVrcNF1 pic.twitter.com/SgRJPPOzZn — News12LI (@News12LI) September 16, 2017

Rick Moneck says his family adopted the “beautiful” and “well-behaved” dog, named Relay, as a puppy in 2014.

When Relay went under the backyard fence, the family searched for months. Moneck says a blurry gas station video appeared to show a man putting Relay into his car.

Now, the shelter’s looking for a volunteer to drive Relay to Florida. Moneck says it’s “unbelievable” that his family will be reunited with the “dog that we loved so much.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON