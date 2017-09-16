Disaster recovery resources, programs available to help Hillsborough businesses affected by Hurricane Irma

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – After Hurricane Irma barreled through the Tampa Bay area, many businesses have struggled to reopen, whether it’s due to power or extensive damage and business owners are still trying to cope with all the losses.

Fortunately, businesses in Hillsborough County can apply for various state and federal disaster loan and recovery programs.

Businesses that have incurred losses due to Hurricane Irma can submit initial damage assessments through an online survey to report damage to the State of Florida through FLVBEOC.org.

Click here for the online survey

The information provided on this form is necessary to receive state and federal disaster assistance funds in a timely manner. The earlier emergency management is aware of the losses, the quicker help will be on the way to get your business back and running.

“Florida SBDC at Hillsborough County business consultants are working directly with businesses who have completed initial storm damage assessments, canvassing door-to-door in areas of the County where business damage has been reported, and providing individual assistance through their office at the Entrepreneur Collaborative Center, 2101 E. Palm Ave. in Tampa,” said Kara Walker, a spokesperson for the Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center.

Walker said consultants are available to provide confidential, one-on-one assistance at individual business locations and can help businesses make requests for state and federal loans.

To apply or get more information on state assistance, visit floridadisasterloan.org.

To apply for federal assistance, businesses must first register with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) at disasterassistance.gov, or by mobile device at m.fema.gov, or call the toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY).

