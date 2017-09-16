VIDEO: Cincinnati Zoo welcomes first gorilla since Harambe’s death

CINCINNATI (WFLA) – The Cincinnati Zoo has welcomed Mshindi, it’s first gorilla since the death of Harambe in May of 2016.

The 29-year-old western lowland silverback arrives from its previous home at the Louisville Zoo and explored Gorilla World for the first time on Thursday morning, according to the zoo.

Mshindi is being slowly integrated into his new home. He will rotate with two groups at Gorilla World, but will ultimately share his new habitat with two female gorillas, 21-year-old Chewie and 22-year-old Mara.

Visitors can see Mshindi and the rest of the gorillas year-round when the exhibits renovated and expanded space opens this fall.

Mshindi is the newest addition to Gorilla World since the killing of Harambe. The gorilla was shot dead by zoo officials when a four-year-old boy fell into its enclosure. His death prompted widespread outrage,heartbreak and the hashtag #JusticeforHarambe.

