Children reported missing from grandmother’s Bradenton home, may be with mother

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing mother and her four children.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office

According to the sheriff’s office, 40-year-old Jaima Gadeaun went to the children’s grandmother’s home on 15th Street Court East and took her children, Jowella, Joseph, Jacqueline and Jocelyn. They have not been seen since. The grandmother has temporary custody of the children and Gadeaun is only to have supervised visits. The grandmother “gave no indication that the children were any danger,” the agency said.

Gadeaun may be driving a dark green four-door Nissan.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

