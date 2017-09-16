After Hurricane Irma, several Pinellas County parks reopen

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several parks in Pinellas County have reopened their gates this weekend after closing during Hurricane Irma for restorations and cleanup.
A few county parks still remain closed as crews continue cleaning up.
The following park facilities are set to open on Sunday:
- Sand Key Park
- Lake Seminole Park
- Sawgrass Lake Park
- Joe’s Creek Greenway Park
- War Veterans’ Memorial Park (Boat Ramp only)
The following park facilities opened Saturday:
- Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail
- County Beach Access Areas: Indian Rocks Beach, Tiki Gardens, Madeira Beach, Redington Shores, and St. Pete Beach
- Boca Ciega Park (Shelter 2 and playground remain closed)
- Walsingham Park (dog park remains closed)
- Belleair Causeway Boat Ramp (partially open)
- Park Boulevard Boat Ramp
- Ridgecrest Park
- Weedon Island Preserve (Education Center remains closed due to power outage)
- Brooker Creek Preserve (Education Center remains closed due to fallen trees on boardwalk)
- Wall Springs Park
- Eagle Lake Park (some trails will remain closed)
- Heritage Village
Any park in Pinellas County that is not listed will remain closed until further notice. Openings will be posted online at: http://www.pinellascounty.org/park.
The county advises visitors to avoid downed trees and areas that have been closed to the public. You can report any issues to park rangers on the website.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON
- Tropical Storm Maria develops in the Atlantic, threatens islands impacted by Hurricane Irma
- Florida man leaves toddler outside overnight during Hurricane Irma
- Power outages remain in Tampa Bay area following Hurricane Irma
- Endangered man missing from Human Development Center in Seffner
- Hernando officials urging evacuations near Withlacoochee River
- Where Hurricane Irma victims can find food and water in the Tampa Bay area
- Broward County nursing home tragedy unfolded days after Irma’s initial hit
- PHOTO: Dog that disappeared in Florida in 2016 is found in New York