After Hurricane Irma, several Pinellas County parks reopen

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several parks in Pinellas County have reopened their gates this weekend after closing during Hurricane Irma for restorations and cleanup.

A few county parks still remain closed as crews continue cleaning up.

The following park facilities are set to open on Sunday:

  • Sand Key Park
  • Lake Seminole Park
  • Sawgrass Lake Park
  • Joe’s Creek Greenway Park
  • War Veterans’ Memorial Park (Boat Ramp only)

The following park facilities opened Saturday:

  • Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail
  • County Beach Access Areas: Indian Rocks Beach, Tiki Gardens, Madeira Beach, Redington Shores, and St. Pete Beach
  • Boca Ciega Park (Shelter 2 and playground remain closed)
  • Walsingham Park (dog park remains closed)
  • Belleair Causeway Boat Ramp (partially open)
  • Park Boulevard Boat Ramp
  • Ridgecrest Park
  • Weedon Island Preserve (Education Center remains closed due to power outage)
  • Brooker Creek Preserve (Education Center remains closed due to fallen trees on boardwalk)
  • Wall Springs Park
  • Eagle Lake Park (some trails will remain closed)
  • Heritage Village

Any park in Pinellas County that is not listed will remain closed until further notice. Openings will be posted online at: http://www.pinellascounty.org/park.

The county advises visitors to avoid downed trees and areas that have been closed to the public. You can report any issues to park rangers on the website.

