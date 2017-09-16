After Hurricane Irma, several Pinellas County parks reopen

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Several parks in Pinellas County have reopened their gates this weekend after closing during Hurricane Irma for restorations and cleanup.

A few county parks still remain closed as crews continue cleaning up.

The following park facilities are set to open on Sunday:

Sand Key Park

Lake Seminole Park

Sawgrass Lake Park

Joe’s Creek Greenway Park

War Veterans’ Memorial Park (Boat Ramp only)

The following park facilities opened Saturday:

Fred Marquis Pinellas Trail

County Beach Access Areas: Indian Rocks Beach, Tiki Gardens, Madeira Beach, Redington Shores, and St. Pete Beach

Boca Ciega Park (Shelter 2 and playground remain closed)

Walsingham Park (dog park remains closed)

Belleair Causeway Boat Ramp (partially open)

Park Boulevard Boat Ramp

Ridgecrest Park

Weedon Island Preserve (Education Center remains closed due to power outage)

Brooker Creek Preserve (Education Center remains closed due to fallen trees on boardwalk)

Wall Springs Park

Eagle Lake Park (some trails will remain closed)

Heritage Village

Any park in Pinellas County that is not listed will remain closed until further notice. Openings will be posted online at: http://www.pinellascounty.org/park.

The county advises visitors to avoid downed trees and areas that have been closed to the public. You can report any issues to park rangers on the website.

