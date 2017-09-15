Winn-Dixie to distribute free water, ice to those affected by Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winn-Dixie is handing out free water and ice to Tampa Bay residents affected by Hurricane Irma.

Tractor-trailers with more than 1,500 cases of SE Grocers bottled water and 40,000 pounds of ice will be parked at the following Winn-Dixie locations this weekend:

Winn-Dixie, 2139 34th North in St. Petersburg

Saturday, September 16 at 11 a.m.

40-pound box of ice, limit one (1) per family, donated in partnership with Sanderson Farms

Winn-Dixie, 805 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa

Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m.

40-pound box of ice, limit one (1) per family, donated in partnership with Sanderson Farms

Winn-Dixie, 9535 E. Fowler Ave., Thonotosassa, FL 33592

Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m.

40-pound box of ice, limit one (1) per family, donated in partnership with Sanderson Farms

