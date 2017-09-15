Winn-Dixie to distribute free water, ice to those affected by Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Winn-Dixie is handing out free water and ice to Tampa Bay residents affected by Hurricane Irma.
Tractor-trailers with more than 1,500 cases of SE Grocers bottled water and 40,000 pounds of ice will be parked at the following Winn-Dixie locations this weekend:
Winn-Dixie, 2139 34th North in St. Petersburg
Saturday, September 16 at 11 a.m.
40-pound box of ice, limit one (1) per family, donated in partnership with Sanderson Farms
Winn-Dixie, 805 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Tampa
Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m.
40-pound box of ice, limit one (1) per family, donated in partnership with Sanderson Farms
Winn-Dixie, 9535 E. Fowler Ave., Thonotosassa, FL 33592
Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m.
40-pound box of ice, limit one (1) per family, donated in partnership with Sanderson Farms
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 8 On Your Side #FLORIDASTRONG Telethon FRIDAY 6A-9P: Donate $$, drop off supplies
- Deaf community demands apology from Manatee Co. after interpreter disaster at Irma press conference
- Scientology steps into hurricane relief vacuum to help Clearwater storm victims
- Sam’s Club waives membership fees to help Tampa Bay residents recover from Irma
- PHOTOS: Tampa Bay area ‘hot cops’ become internet sensation after Hurricane Irma