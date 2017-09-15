Viral Gainesville cop photo removed amid complaint against officer

By Published:
Gainesville Police Department Officers Nordman, Hamill and Rengering

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida police department has removed a widely-shared Facebook photo of three officers who had been praised for their good looks amid an investigation into a complaint against one of the men.

Gainesville police say in a statement that several people have brought information to the department’s attention regarding a complaint against Officer Michael Hamill, the bearded officer at the center of the group selfie. The department hasn’t disclosed the nature of the complaint, but The Gainesville Sun reports screen shots sent to the newspaper show anti-Semitic posts on Hamill’s personal Facebook page. The Sun reports the posts were made in 2011 and 2013.

Hamill’s selfie produced more than 100,000 comments after it was posted to the Gainesville police Facebook page on Sunday.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s