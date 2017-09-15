VIDEO: St. Pete Dolphin says hello in shallow water after Hurricane Irma

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A dolphin in St. Pete was very happy to have some company in the water on Thursday.

Michael Mccarthy took the video above in St. Petersburg on Thursday.I went out to survey the damage

“I went out to survey the damage from the hurricane and see if there were any animals in need of help. I wasn’t out long before this dolphin found me,” Mccarthy said.

The dolphin kept up with Mccarthy’s canoe for most of his trip around St. Pete.

Mccarthy said every 10 minutes or so the dolphin would go off and find something to eat, but the dolphin would always come back over by the canoe.

This awesome underwater footage was captured by a camera Mccarthy was able to mount to the bottom of his clear canoe. So cool!

WHAT’S TRENDING ONLINE NOW –

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD