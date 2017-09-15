Polk County lifts curfew, effective immediately

BARTOW, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County lifted the county’s curfew on Friday, effective immediately.

The curfew was issued earlier in the week during a declared state of emergency following Hurricane Irma.

County Manager Jim Freeman signed the order into effect.

As of a result of the improved situation within the county, due to electrical power being restored, Polk’s Emergency Management Director Pete McNally and Sheriff Grady Judd recommended the order be lifted.

