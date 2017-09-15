Man killed in Highlands County generator accident, exposed to carbon monoxide

SEARING, Fla. (WFLA) – A man died after being exposed to carbon monoxide from a generator in Highlands County on Thursday.
The generator was running in the man’s garage.
A man was severely burned in another generator accident in Avon Park.
No further information was immediately released.
