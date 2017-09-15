Man attempts to steal ATM from Hillsborough Ave. business

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) –The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who attempted to steal an ATM from a business on Friday.

A man forced his way into the Pin Chaser bowling alley, located at 5555 W. Hillsborough Ave., around 5:35 a.m.

The suspect attempted to steal the ATM, but as unsuccessful.

The suspect fled the scene westbound on Hillsborough Ave. in a U-Haul box truck.

On Thursday, the suspect was observed arriving at the business in the same truck and entering to look at the ATM before leaving.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 247-8200. Anyone who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS, report anonymously online or send a mobile tip via the P3 Tips Mobile app.

