London police: ‘Explosion on subway a terror incident’

MOBILE USERS WATCH LIVE HERE

LONDON (AP) – Police are calling an explosion on a London subway a terrorist incident.

Police say there was a fire on the London Tube train Friday and multiple people were injured.

London firefighters are leading passengers off a train along elevated subway tracks near where a reported explosion sent commuters fleeing in panic. Video from the scene showed people picking their way along the tracks.

The evacuation comes after police responded to “an incident” at the Parsons Green Station at 8:21 a.m. on Friday. It happened during rush hour when the underground system is crowded. Passengers were advised to use alternate routes.

Photos taken inside the District Line train show a white plastic bucket inside a supermarket shopping bag. Flames and what appear to be wires can be seen. Witnesses said commuters fled the station in a panic. London ambulance services said they had sent multiple crews to the scene, and police advised people to avoid the area.

A commuter whose train had just left the Parsons Green station in southwest London says there was panic after a woman on the platform saw what appeared to be an explosion. Richard Aylmer-Hall said he saw several people injured, apparently trampled as they fled.

“There was a woman on the platform who said she had seen a bag, a flash and a bang, so obviously something had gone off,” he said. “Some people got pushed over and trampled on, I saw two women being treated by ambulance crews.” He said he did not believe anyone was hurt by the actual device.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES