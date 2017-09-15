Large hole forces Brooksville residents out of their homes

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – In the Trillium subdivision in Brooksville, homeowner Bill Dallas is covered in sweat because he’s been working all day to move everything out of his house.

His home survived Hurricane Irma and he endured several nights without power, but now he is being forced to leave his house because a large hole has opened behind his home.

“Right after the storm, the day after,” he said.

Dallas believes an underground culvert that delivers storm water to a retention pond behind his home is to blame.

“I complained about this ten months ago to the manager of our HOA,” he said.

His neighbors are extremely concerned someone will think it’s a sinkhole and that will force property values down.

The homebuilder, Pulte, sent out an engineer to inspect the hole, but they are not admitting any responsibility. The company released a prepared statement regarding the matter:

We are aware that a sinkhole appeared recently in the Trillium community. This sinkhole is likely a result of the tremendous amount of rainfall that we experienced during Hurricane Irma. Consequently, this affected area presents unsafe conditions and we recommend residents avoid approaching these identified depressions and use caution in any suspicious areas. It is very difficult to predict if an area will experience a sinkhole prior to commencing development as they are influenced by factors occurring well below the surface. Pulte Homes has reached out to the Trillium HOA to offer the assistance of our engineers in assessing the conditions.”

Dallas says he can only hope insurance will cover his losses.

“Hopefully I will be covered under my catastrophic. I’m still waiting for the insurance company. Unfortunately, I’m still waiting for the insurance company. I can understand we’ve had a hurricane and there are gazillions of people that needed to be tended to. I’m on the list. I’m waiting,” said Dallas.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES