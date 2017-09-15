Lakeland Fire Department on scene of fire caused by chemical explosion

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire at a warehouse Friday afternoon.
The fire was caused by a chemical explosion at Ruthven Warehouses on Drane Field Road.
The fire is burning across from Lakeland Linder Airport.
No further details were immediately released.
