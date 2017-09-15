Islamic State group claims London subway bombing

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on an incident at a subway station in London (all times local):

8:35 p.m.

The Islamic State group is claiming that the London subway explosion was carried out by an affiliated unit.

The claim was posted Friday on channels affiliated with the extremist group.

A homemade bomb planted in a rush-hour subway car injured 29 people in London on Friday. It has sparked a huge manhunt for the perpetrators of what police said was the fourth terrorist attack in the British capital this year.

___

6:15 p.m.

British authorities say the number of people treated at hospitals after the bombing on the London Underground subway has risen to 29.

The National Health Service says 21 people are being treated and eight others have already been discharged. The London Ambulance Service says it took 19 patients to hospitals, most with minor injuries. The others went in themselves.

Police say most of those injured by an improvised explosive device on Friday suffered from flash burns. They say there have been no reports of serious life-threatening injuries.

The device burst into flames aboard a train at the Parsons Green station during the morning rush hour. London police are conducting a wide manhunt for the person or persons responsible.

___

6:05 p.m.

Britain’s prime minister says U.S. President Donald Trump has called to offer his condolences over the subway attack.

Downing Street said in a statement that Trump telephoned Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss the “cowardly” rush-hour bombing attack Friday on a London subway train.

Officials say the two also talked about North Korea’s latest missile test.

Earlier, May said speculation about the London subway bomber is unhelpful, after Trump suggested in a tweet that London police missed an opportunity to prevent it.

___

4:45 p.m.

Israeli politicians, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have tweeted their support for the people of London in response to the attack on a subway train.

Netanyahu tweeted “We stand with PM (Theresa) May and the people of Britain in our common fight against the forces of terror.”

Israel’s ambassador to London, Mark Regev, wrote that “Israel stands in solidarity with the people of London. Our thoughts are with #ParsonsGreen victims & their families at this difficult time.”

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, referring to the TLV in LDN festival, tweeted that “Last week we brought love & culture to London. Today terrorists sent message of hate. Israel & UK stand together against #terror.”

___

4:25 p.m.

The New York Police Department says it’s moved extra officers, bomb-detection dogs and heavy weapons teams into the city’s transit system as a precaution following the London subway bombing.

Department spokesman J. Peter Donald said Friday that the NYPD also is monitoring intelligence through a joint terrorism task force.

Commissioner James O’Neill said Friday there’ve been no direct threats to New York City — but he says people should always be vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, says he’s directed state law enforcement to increase transportation security at airports, bridges, tunnels and mass transit systems across New York.

___

3:50 p.m.

British Prime Minister Theresa May says speculation about the London subway bomb is unhelpful, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that London police missed an opportunity to prevent it.

Trump tweeted that the bombing was “another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

Asked about Trump’s comments, May said “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation.”

London police have declined to comment on Trump’s tweets. A manhunt is on to find those behind the bombing that wounded 22 people on a Friday morning rush-hour subway train.

___

2:55 p.m.

Prime Minister Theresa May says Britain’s official threat level from terrorism remains at “severe,” meaning an attack is highly likely, and has not been raised in the wake of the London subway bombing.

After chairing a meeting of the government’s emergency committee, May said the threat level was not being raised to “critical,” which would mean an attack is imminent.

She says that decision will be kept under review. The threat level was briefly raised to critical after the May 22 suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

Authorities say 22 people were injured when an improvised bomb exploded aboard a subway train during Friday’s rush hour. Most of the victims suffered flash burns, and none was seriously hurt.

___

2:45 p.m.

Terrorism analyst Magnus Ranstorp with the Swedish Defense University says Londoners have been very fortunate because the bomb placed on a subway appears not to have fully detonated.

After studying photos of the device, he said Friday the bomb had only “partially” burned since much of the device and its casing remained intact. He said that will make it easy for police and security services to determine what chemicals and methods were used to make the bomb.

He says “they were really lucky with this one, it could have really become much worse.”

He said the bomber chose to conceal the device in a bucket and a plastic shopping bag rather than a backpack. He also says, from the photos, “it seems that this was hastily put together. Probably not very well mixed together.”

In all, 22 people were wounded by the bomb on Friday.

___

1:45 p.m.

German and French leaders say the bomb attack on a London subway train only strengthens their determination to increase international cooperation in fighting terrorism.

Chancellor Angela Merkel said after meeting with French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe in Berlin on Friday: “Our thoughts are of course with the wounded, our thoughts are with the British population.”

Philippe said the London bomb and an attempt early Friday by a knife-wielding assailant to attack a soldier at a Paris subway interchange “show how much we collectively, in France, Britain and also in Germany, face a major threat.”

He added “we must find answers at national level and all together … to give our fellow citizens the greatest possible security,” including intelligence cooperation.

___

1:30 p.m.

British police say no one has been arrested in connection with a bombing on a London subway train, but hundreds of detectives are at work trying to hunt down the perpetrator or perpetrators.

The Metropolitan Police force says police “are making fast-time inquiries to establish who was responsible and are working closely with the security services.”

Counterterrorism policing chief Mark Rowley says hundreds of detectives are looking at surveillance camera footage, carrying out forensic work and speaking to witnesses.

Police say 22 people were wounded Friday, mostly with burns, when an improvised explosive device exploded on a train at London’s Parsons Green station. Emergency workers say none of the injuries is believed to be life-threatening.

___

12:35 p.m.

Health officials say the number of people injured in the London subway bombing has risen to 22.

Eighteen were taken to hospitals by ambulance, and four more presented themselves at hospitals.

None of the injuries is thought to be serious or life-threatening.

The National Health Service says the patients are being treated at four London hospitals and clinics.

Police say the blast at Parsons Green station was caused by an improvised explosive device.

___

12 noon

U.S. President Donald Trump is calling a fire at a London subway station another attack “by a loser terrorist” and suggesting police there may have missed an opportunity to prevent it. He also is suggesting that the government cut off internet access to extremist groups.

Trump tweeted Friday: “Another attack in London by a loser terrorist. These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!”

He later added: “Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner. The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better!”

The London Ambulance Service says 18 people have been taken to hospitals with injuries, not thought to be life-threatening

___

11:50 a.m.

Police say the fire on a London subway train was caused by the detonation of an improvised explosive device.

Police say it was a terrorist incident and is being handled by the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism unit.

Police said there were 18 people injured, with most suffering flash burns.

There will be an increased police presence on London as the incident is investigated.

Police did not provide details on any suspects.

___

11:25 a.m.

The London Ambulance Service says 18 people have been taken to hospitals after a fire at a subway station that police are calling a terrorist attack.

The ambulance service says none of the injuries is thought to be serious or life-threatening.

Passengers reported seeing people with burns to their faces and bodies after the fire on a Tube train at Parsons Green station.

The ambulance service says it was called at 8:30 a.m. Friday and the first crews were on the scene within five minutes.

___

11:05 a.m.

The mayor of London says the city “will never be intimidated or defeated by terrorism.”

Sadiq Khan says the city “utterly condemns the hideous individuals who attempt to use terror to harm us and destroy our way of life.”

He says Londoners should remain “calm and vigilant” after a fire on a subway train that police are calling a terrorism incident.

London has been targeted by attackers several times this year, with vehicle attacks near Parliament, on London Bridge and near a mosque in Finsbury Park in north London.

Khan says he will be attending a meeting of the government’s COBRA emergency committee with Prime Minister Theresa May later.