Irma causes 7th night of power outage

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – The novelty of living without power wore off long ago. Now, some residents of Unincorporated Clearwater spent their seventh night in the dark.

A large Indian redwood tree crashed to the ground, taking a power pole with it and the power lines for nearby homes.

“No AC. No refrigerator. I just threw away all our food” said Chad Deininger. Life without power is proving to be downright miserable for Deininger, his wife,

On Friday, a lineman crew arrived, surveyed the mess, and decided they didn’t have the proper equipment to fix it. “Waiting for an underground crew to come out and who knows when they’ll show up, and it could be a major repair at that point,” said Deininger.

While 90% of Pinellas county basked inair-conditioned comfort, 10 percent still relied on generators, if they had one. “It’s helping keep some cold items inside. But there’s no air conditioning. So we’re at day 5 and it’s very hot. And everyone’s getting very weak and exhausted from all the heat” said Carla Gadd.

Chad Deininger grabbed solar lights from his yard to use inside his house. He cannot sleep at night. “No. It’s so hot. Even with the door open it’s horrible,” he said.

He also has a cord plugged into his truck’s dashboard outlet for some relief.

“We’re just running a fan and charging cell phones with the car. I haven’t been able to go to work because I can’t leave my wife alone with no power” said Deininger.

There are questions about who is responsible for cutting up the tree and hauling it off.

It’s in an easement, so it may by up to Pinellas County. That has to happen before electrical repairs begin.

