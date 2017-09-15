How Tropical Storm Jose will impact Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While many of us clean up and recover after Irma, it is important to remember that we are still in the heart of Hurricane Season.

Storm Tema 8 Meteorologists are tracking newly formed Tropical Depression Fourteen, which just recently emerged off the west coast of Africa.

The infamous Tropical Storm Jose also continues to spin northeast of the Bahamas.

“Jose is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane before heading north. The storm could bring high waves and coastal flooding to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast through next week,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

Jose will actually influence our weather locally.

“Drier air will plunge into the Southeast and Florida as it spirals around Jose. This means some lower humidity and fewer storms early next week,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth added.

Check out the Storm Team 8 graphics below to learn more.

