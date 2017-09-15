How Tropical Storm Jose will impact Florida

WFLA Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth By Published:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — While many of us clean up and recover after Irma, it is important to remember that we are still in the heart of Hurricane Season.

Storm Tema 8 Meteorologists are tracking newly formed Tropical Depression Fourteen, which just recently emerged off the west coast of Africa.

The infamous Tropical Storm Jose also continues to spin northeast of the Bahamas.

“Jose is expected to restrengthen into a hurricane before heading north. The storm could bring high waves and coastal flooding to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast through next week,” said Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth.

Jose will actually influence our weather locally.

“Drier air will plunge into the Southeast and Florida as it spirals around Jose. This means some lower humidity and fewer storms early next week,” Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth added.

Check out the Storm Team 8 graphics below to learn more.

How Tropical Storm Jose will impact Florida

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s