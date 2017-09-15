Hot meals to be served in Tampa Bay area on Friday

(WFLA) – The American Red Cross will serve hot lunches in Hillsborough County to residents affected by Hurricane Irma on Friday.
Red Cross food distribution site locations in Hillsborough County beginning at 12:30 p.m.:
- Sulphur Sprints Museum and Heritage Center, 1101 East River Cove Street in Tampa
- Wellswood Neighborhood, 5202 Wishart Boulevard in Tampa
- Beth-El Farmworker Ministry , 18240 US Highway 301 South in Wimauma
We will update this list as more locations come into our newsroom.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- 8 On Your Side #FLORIDASTRONG Telethon FRIDAY 6A-9P: Donate $$, drop off supplies
- Deaf community demands apology from Manatee Co. after interpreter disaster at Irma press conference
- Scientology steps into hurricane relief vacuum to help Clearwater storm victims
- Sam’s Club waives membership fees to help Tampa Bay residents recover from Irma
- PHOTOS: Tampa Bay area ‘hot cops’ become internet sensation after Hurricane Irma