Hot meals to be served in Tampa Bay area on Friday

By Published: Updated:
(KXAN File Photo)

(WFLA) – The American Red Cross will serve hot lunches in Hillsborough County to residents affected by Hurricane Irma on Friday.

Red Cross food distribution site locations in Hillsborough County beginning at 12:30 p.m.:

  • Sulphur Sprints Museum and Heritage Center, 1101 East River Cove Street in Tampa
  • Wellswood Neighborhood, 5202 Wishart Boulevard in Tampa
  • Beth-El Farmworker Ministry , 18240 US Highway 301 South in Wimauma

We will update this list as more locations come into our newsroom.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s