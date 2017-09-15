Hot meals to be served in Tampa Bay area on Friday

(WFLA) – The American Red Cross will serve hot lunches in Hillsborough County to residents affected by Hurricane Irma on Friday.

Red Cross food distribution site locations in Hillsborough County beginning at 12:30 p.m.:

Sulphur Sprints Museum and Heritage Center, 1101 East River Cove Street in Tampa

Wellswood Neighborhood, 5202 Wishart Boulevard in Tampa

Beth-El Farmworker Ministry , 18240 US Highway 301 South in Wimauma

We will update this list as more locations come into our newsroom.

