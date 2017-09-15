Highlands Co. residents getting free water, MREs

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Highlands County residents are getting some much-needed help Friday.

Highlands County BCC employees with the assistance of the Florida National Guard will provide water and meals ready to eat (MRE) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Each vehicle will get two cases of water and one case of MREs.

Pickup locations:

Highlands County Health Department (parking lot)

7205 South George Blvd

Sebring, FL 33875

Old Winn-Dixie Parking Lot

110 Plaza Avenue

Lake Placid, FL 33852

South Florida State College

600 West College Drive

Avon Park, FL. 33825

Residents in Highlands County are now eligible for FEMA assistance. You can apply at disasterassistance.gov/

Register with FEMA as soon as possible. If you preregistered with FEMA, you do not have to apply again. If you have phone and/or internet access, you may register:

• Online at DisasterAssistance.gov, or

• On the FEMA Mobile App, or by

• Calling 800-621-3362 (FEMA). Applicants who use 711 or Video Relay Service may also call 800-621-3362. People who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use a TTY may call 800-462-7585.

• The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET, seven days a week.

• Multilingual operators are available. Press 2 for Spanish and press 3 for other languages.

The County has also set two locations to facilitate the application process:

Firemen’s Field (Fairgrounds)

681 Magnolia Ave.

Sebring, FL. 33870

8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. (9-15-17 and 9-16-17)

Sebring Public Library

319 W. Center Ave.,

Sebring, FL 33870

Phone: (863) 402-6716

Hours:

Friday and Saturday 9:30 am – 5:30 pm

Tuesday to Thursday 10:30 am – 6:30 pm

Closed Sunday and Monday.

There are 14527 customers with power. There is no power to approximately 75 percent of county residents.

There is a curfew in place from midnight until 7 a.m.

Garbage collection is on its regular pickup schedule. Please have carts to the roadside by 7 a.m.

Recyclables will not be picked up this week, service will resume next week.

Storm debris cleanup will begin Saturday in some of the hardest hit areas. Cleanup crews will be working seven days per week to remove storm debris from the public rights-of-ways.

Highlands County Schools will be closed Monday and Tuesday.