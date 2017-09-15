HCFR: Neighbor’s generator may have caused fire that killed Hillsborough deputy’s pets

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A deputy and his family lost two cats and a dog during an afternoon house fire that may have been caused by a neighbor’s portable generator.

The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue received several 911 calls in reference to a residential structure fire on Boyette Road.

Fire officials said the fire broke out in the attic, and the living room was filled with dark, heavy smoke.

A crew was able to enter the home and determined the fire broke out in the attic. They said the living room was filled with dark, heavy smoke and there was a portable generator running outside of a neighbor’s home, close to the area of the home with the most damage. The area was without power due to Hurricane Irma and TECO was nearby working to restore it.

Two dogs and a cat died in the fire. A rabbit was removed from the home and is said to be in good condition.

Sheriff David Gee and Sheriff Chad Chronister came to the scene to support the family. Other Hillsborough deputies are working with firefighters to help remove personal items from the home.

One firefighter was transported to a nearby hospital to treat a medical condition.

No further details are available at this time.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES