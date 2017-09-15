‘Harvey the Hurricane Haw’ released back into wild

HOUSTON (WFLA) — The injured hawk that took shelter in a cab before Hurricane Harvey hit Houston was released back into the wild.

The female hawk, named “Harvey the Hurricane Hawk,” was released Wednesday in North Texas after two weeks in rehabilitation.

The cab driver who found her and turned her into a wildlife center says he couldn’t be happier she’s back in the wild.

Handlers who treated her say she wouldn’t have survived Hurricane Harvey if she hadn’t hopped in the man’s cab.

