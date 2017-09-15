Grocery stores restocking after Hurricane Irma

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Grocery stores are restocking the shelves after Hurricane Irma. Many lost power during the storm and had to throw out tons of food.

Heather Winsor came back from Gainesville on Tuesday to check on her home.

“We got our power back last night around 5 o’clock,” said Winsor.

Her first stop was to the Winn-Dixie grocery store on 62nd Avenue on Friday.

“One of our first stops. Just trying to get some basic things for dinner and hold the kids over for lunch and for a few days,” she said.

Hundreds of families are returning home after Hurricane Irma to clean up and stock up on food.

“All the stuff in the fridge, we had to throw out. The milk and the cheese and all the condiments and fresh fruit that we had,” said Winsor.

Winsor, who lives in St. Petersburg, had to evacuate.

“When they made the evacuation order for evacuation zone B, we decided weren’t going to take any chances,” she said.

Managers closed the Winn-Dixie on 62nd Avenue Saturday. They got their power back Wednesday. Like hundreds of other grocery stores, employees are restocking whatever they have, as fast as they can, for customers.

“We do have in the Tampa Bay market of our stores open currently and we’re working really hard to get deliveries to these stores and get them stocked, so we can better serve the community,” said Nicole Barrow, Winn-Dixie District Manager

That’s good news for the Winsor’s.

“We’re finally back in our house, getting everything put back together and grocery on the shelves,” she said.

Managers said stores should be completely restocked by the end of next week.

