Food, water offered to Hillsborough residents affected by Irma

By Published:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is giving a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Irma. The county has set up three drive-up points of distribution (PODs) where residents can receive water, nonperishable food and “shelf-stable” meals that can be made quickly.

The PODs will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the following locations:

  • Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave. in Tampa\
  • Church of God Wimauma Convention Center, 5408 State Road 674 in Wimauma
  • University of South Florida Lot 18 T, intersection of USF Sycamore Dr. and USF Elm Dr.

If you’re picking up these items in a vehicle, you must stay in the vehicle. Cars will line up single-file to enter the location. Drivers will be asked to “pop the trunk” and workers will load the items into the vehicle and guide you to the exit.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s