Food, water offered to Hillsborough residents affected by Irma

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County is giving a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Irma. The county has set up three drive-up points of distribution (PODs) where residents can receive water, nonperishable food and “shelf-stable” meals that can be made quickly.

The PODs will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the following locations:

Al Lopez Park, 4810 N. Himes Ave. in Tampa\

Church of God Wimauma Convention Center, 5408 State Road 674 in Wimauma

University of South Florida Lot 18 T, intersection of USF Sycamore Dr. and USF Elm Dr.

If you’re picking up these items in a vehicle, you must stay in the vehicle. Cars will line up single-file to enter the location. Drivers will be asked to “pop the trunk” and workers will load the items into the vehicle and guide you to the exit.

