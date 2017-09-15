Florida’s gov could get political boost from Irma leadership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Standing tall in a NAVY cap, Florida Gov. Rick Scott will be an enduring image from Hurricane Irma. Seemingly everywhere but the eye of the storm, he was there on social media urging millions to evacuate, calmly taking charge at emergency briefings, even delivering early word of devastation in the Keys after a much publicized flyover.

Now Scott’s response to Irma could provide him a political boost as he contemplates a run for the U.S. Senate.

Even Democrats have given the conservative Republican governor positive reviews for the way he handled Irma. It could be similar to how then-Republican Gov. Jeb Bush received a huge spike in approval ratings for his response to four hurricanes in Florida in 2004.

If Scott runs, he would challenge veteran Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

