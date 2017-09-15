Florida’s gov could get political boost from Irma leadership

By Published:
Rick Scott
Gov. Rick Scott, center, assess the damages in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017, in Big Pine Key, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz), center,

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Standing tall in a NAVY cap, Florida Gov. Rick Scott will be an enduring image from Hurricane Irma. Seemingly everywhere but the eye of the storm, he was there on social media urging millions to evacuate, calmly taking charge at emergency briefings, even delivering early word of devastation in the Keys after a much publicized flyover.

Now Scott’s response to Irma could provide him a political boost as he contemplates a run for the U.S. Senate.

Even Democrats have given the conservative Republican governor positive reviews for the way he handled Irma. It could be similar to how then-Republican Gov. Jeb Bush received a huge spike in approval ratings for his response to four hurricanes in Florida in 2004.

If Scott runs, he would challenge veteran Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s