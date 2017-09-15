Flood warning, voluntary evacuation order remain in effect for residents living along Witchlacoochee River

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County emergency officials are urging residents living along the Witchlacoochee River to get out immediately.

A flood warning and voluntary evacuation order remain in effect for the area. Officials said they see the river moving swiftly and expect it to rise at least another two feet from where it is right now.

“At this point, I’m going to continue to urge all residents to take emergency protective measures. If you know that you’re in a low-lying area and subject to flooding, I urge you to move away to higher ground as soon as you can,” said Cecilia Patella, the director of Hernando County Emergency Management.

On Thursday, the river was at a moderate flood stage at 15.28 feet. It is forecasted to reach 17 feet by Monday morning and may rise later in the week.

“And so for your safety and the safety of first responders, we do have shelters available, so residents should try to move away from the area. First, of course, we suggest you stay with friends and family, but we do have shelter available in the event that you need it,” Patella said.

