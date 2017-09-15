Duke Energy suspending late payment charges, estimated bills, disconnections during storm restoration

By Published:
Duke Energy

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Duke Energy announced it is suspending late payment charges and estimated bills for its 1.8 million Florida customers on Friday.

The company continues its suspension of non-payment disconnections, which was implemented at the beginning of the storm.

Duke Energy continues to restore power in the state. Less than 300,000 customers are still without power.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s