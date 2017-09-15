Duke Energy suspending late payment charges, estimated bills, disconnections during storm restoration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Duke Energy announced it is suspending late payment charges and estimated bills for its 1.8 million Florida customers on Friday.

The company continues its suspension of non-payment disconnections, which was implemented at the beginning of the storm.

Duke Energy continues to restore power in the state. Less than 300,000 customers are still without power.

