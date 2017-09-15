Couple hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning in Hernando County

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A couple was hospitalized in Hernando County after using a generator near their home on Friday.

Hernando County Fire Rescue and the City of Brooksville Fire Department responded to a medical call on Paul Drive.

The caller reported she and her husband were feeling ill. They said they had a generator running, but it was located outside.

Fire crews found a generator running outside of the home, in a breezeway.

They also encountered fumes in the home, indicating possible carbon monoxide.

Fire crews used gas meters and found dangerously elected levels of CO in the home.

Both people were taken to a hospital for signs of CO poisoning.

