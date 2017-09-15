Baby Sleep Safety

Every parent knows that end of day blissful feeling, when the kids are in their beds and you can breathe that sigh of relief. Until you hear that first cry, or that first “mom?” over the monitor. Then you’re gonna want to have the best possible monitor, VTech’s VM5271-2, to know exactly what is going on and to help calm your kid back down. Lifestyle expert and mom and Stefaney Rants stopped by with advice to help you have that parental peace of mind everyday. Available at Babies R Us, Target, Walmart and vtechphones.com – just in time for National Baby Safety Month.
WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.