Winn-Dixie offering free water, ice to Tampa Bay area residents

(WFLA) – Winn-Dixie is offering assistance to those in the Tampa Bay area affected by Hurricane Irma.

Winn-Dixie is offering free water and ice to local residents.

Tractor-trailers containing more than 1,500 cases of SE Grocers bottled water and 40,000 pounds of ice will be parked in select Winn-Dixie parking lots through the area to assist those in need.

When/where:

Winn-Dixie, 1049 62nd Ave. N., St. Petersburg

Friday, September 15 at 9 a.m.

SE Grocers 24-pack bottled water, limit two per family

Winn-Dixie, 2139 34th North, St. Petersburg

Saturday, September 16 at 11 a.m.

40-pound box of ice, limit one per family, donated in partnership with Sanderson Farms

Winn-Dixie, 805 E. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Tampa

Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m.

40-pound box of ice, limit one (1) per family, donated in partnership with Sanderson Farms

Winn-Dixie, 9535 E. Fowler Ave., Thonotosassa

Saturday, September 16 at 10 a.m.

40-pound box of ice, limit one (1) per family, donated in partnership with Sanderson Farms

