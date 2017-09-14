Voluntary evacuation order issued for residents along Withlacoochee River

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for residents living along the Withlacoochee River.

One person and a dog have already been rescued due to flooding.

The Enrichment Center, located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., is the designated host shelter.

The river is currently at a moderate flood stage at 15.28 feet. It is forecasted to reach 17 feet by Monday morning and may rise later in the week.

Hernando County Emergency management urges those in low-lying areas who are already seeing flood waters to leave the area now.

