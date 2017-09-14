Voluntary evacuation order issued for residents along Withlacoochee River

By Published: Updated:

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for residents living along the Withlacoochee River.

One person and a dog have already been rescued due to flooding.

The Enrichment Center, located at 800 John Gary Grubbs Blvd., is the designated host shelter.

The river is currently at a moderate flood stage at 15.28 feet. It is forecasted to reach 17 feet by Monday morning and may rise later in the week.

Hernando County Emergency management urges those in low-lying areas who are already seeing flood waters to leave the area now.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON- 

>> BACK TO TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s