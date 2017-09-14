Tampa man dead after falling off ladder while cutting branch after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA (WFLA) — A man is dead after firefighters say he fell off a ladder while cutting a tree branch following Hurricane Irma.
Hillsborough County firefighters were called to Puritan Road just before 3 p.m. for a person down.
When they got to the scene, they found 60-year-old John Knight on the ground.
A witness told firefighters Knight was cutting a tree branch when the branch hit him and knocked him off his ladder.
Knight fell 20 to 25 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
