Tampa man dead after falling off ladder while cutting branch after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA (WFLA) — A man is dead after firefighters say he fell off a ladder while cutting a tree branch following Hurricane Irma.

Hillsborough County firefighters were called to Puritan Road just before 3 p.m. for a person down.

When they got to the scene, they found 60-year-old John Knight on the ground.

A witness told firefighters Knight was cutting a tree branch when the branch hit him and knocked him off his ladder.

Knight fell 20 to 25 feet. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

