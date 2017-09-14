Tampa Bay area ‘hot cops’ become internet sensation after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s on! Men in uniform around the Tampa Bay area are challenging one another to a hunk-off.

These guys are seriously bringing the heat back to Tampa Bay.

Multiple posts on social media have gone viral of law enforcement agencies who got right to work after the destruction Hurricane Irma brought to Florida.

It started with a few hunks out of Gainsville who were then beat out by our own handsome Sarasota men.

Now, our local guys are joining in on the fun. You can view all of their photos below. Thank you for your service boys!

