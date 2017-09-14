Students from mentoring program volunteer to clean up Hillsborough County after Hurricane Irma

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — After Hurricane Irma, there are neighborhoods littered with debris. But a group of middle and high school students in a program called Men of Vision wants to change that, one yard at a time.

They are volunteering to help clean up yards. One person who they helped with clean up is Johnny Carter.

He needed a rake to clean his pregnant sister’s yard. Instead of one rake, he got two and 8 helping hands.

Senior Pierre Alstin said he does it, “To basically show people in the community that there are youth who want to come around and make the community look better.”

Community organizers appreciate that help.

“It makes me think about how it used to be in East Tampa,” Evangeline Best said. “And that’s so symbolic for us to be come back and know that we have to give back to our community.”

The students also cleaned Middleton High School.

The students who showed up represent Middleton High, Hillsborough High, Brooks Debartolo, and Steinbrenner High Schools.

Men of Vision Inc., also known as MOV, is a Tampa-based mentoring organization for young men all across Hillsborough County.